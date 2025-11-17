CoreWeave Aktie
WKN DE: A413X6 / ISIN: US21873S1087
|
17.11.2025 03:07:00
How Buying CoreWeave Stock Today Could 10X Your Net Worth
The demand for artificial intelligence (AI) data centers is going through the roof and that's turning out to be a massive tailwind for CoreWeave (NASDAQ: CRWV), a neocloud company that builds and deploys AI-first data centers powered by graphics processing units (GPUs).Companies looking to run AI workloads in the cloud can rent data center capacity from CoreWeave. They can train models, run AI inference applications and build, customize, and deploy AI applications without having to invest heavily in AI infrastructure and incur other overhead. Not surprisingly, CoreWeave's business model has become a runaway hit, with major cloud computing and AI companies lining up to purchase compute capacity.This explains why CoreWeave stock has shot up a remarkable 120% in 2025 since making its stock market debut toward the end of March. However, the stock has run into choppy waters of late. It fell following the release of its latest quarterly report on Nov. 10. Savvy investors would do well to look at the bigger picture as CoreWeave has the potential to become a big multibagger in the long run. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu CoreWeavemehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu CoreWeavemehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|CoreWeave
|66,80
|0,00%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX und DAX gehen tiefrot ins Wochende -- Wall Street schließt uneins -- Märkte in Fernost letztlich im Minus
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt notierten zum Wochenschluss deutlich tiefer. Die Wall Street zeigte sich zum Wochenende mit unterschiedlicher Tendenz. An Asiens Börsen ging es am Freitag teils deutlich nach unten.