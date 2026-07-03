Berkshir a Aktie
WKN DE: A0YCY4 / ISIN: US0846902056
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03.07.2026 16:00:00
How Greg Abel Is Already Reshaping Berkshire Hathaway's Playbook
Warren Buffett is a tough act to follow. He is arguably the greatest investor of his time, transforming Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRKA)(NYSE: BRKB) into a massive holding company with almost 200 subsidiaries and a $330 billion equity portfolio, and he has trounced the S&P 500 over time.However, Greg Abel, Buffett's handpicked successor, made his mark on the company in the first quarter of 2026, his first as CEO. Here's what it looks like, and how it could change the company's trajectory.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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