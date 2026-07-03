Safe Aktie
WKN DE: A40H9L / ISIN: FR001400RKU0
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03.07.2026 20:24:49
How Safe Is AGNC's 13% Dividend Right Now?
AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: AGNC), one of the largest mortgage real estate investment trusts (mREITs) in America, pays a massive forward dividend yield of 13.1%. Is that high yield a bright red flag, or is AGNC actually a safe income play for long-term investors?Image source: Getty Images.Unlike equity REITs, which buy properties and lease them out to generate income, mREITs buy mortgages and mortgage-backed securities (MBS) to collect interest. To insulate itself from another credit crunch or housing market crash, AGNC allocates 89% of its $94.7 billion portfolio to Agency MBS assets backed by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, or Ginnie Mae. REITs and mREITs also must pay out at least 90% of their taxable income as dividends to maintain a lower tax rate.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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