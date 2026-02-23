International Aktie
WKN DE: A0LC2G / ISIN: GB00B188SR50
|
23.02.2026 15:45:00
How This International ETF Could Complement a U.S.-Heavy Portfolio
Under normal circumstances, U.S. investors maintain a home bias. People generally want to invest in what they know. That means they focus heavily on U.S. ETFs, such as the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEMKT: VOO) and the Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEMKT: VTI).They're told they should have international stocks in their portfolio, but many avoid the overseas market altogether. Total returns over the past decade have made the case for international investing that much harder given how that group has underperformed.The past year, however, has been a good reminder about why diversification still matters. No longer are mega-cap growth and tech driving the market. Today, it's value, small-caps, defensive equities, and, yes, international stocks.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
