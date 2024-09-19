Humana Earns 2024 Great Place To Work Certification

For the third consecutive year, Humana Inc., a leading health and well-being company, is named a Certified™ Great Place To Work®. The prestigious award is based entirely on current employees' experience working at Humana. This year, 81 percent of employees said Humana is "a great place to work” – 24 percentage points higher than the average company.

Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention, and increased innovation. The annual recognition sets companies apart as top employers providing a great workplace environment for their employees.

"Achieving Great Place To Work-Certified™ for the third consecutive year underscores Humana’s dedication to fostering a workplace where every employee feels valued, supported, and empowered to thrive,” said Tim Huval, Chief Administrative Officer at Humana. "Our team’s effort and passion are the driving force in delivering better health outcomes for our members, patients, and communities. They are the heart of Humana's culture, enabling us to enhance the lives of those we serve.”

Humana employees said the company cares about their well-being and provides many opportunities to stay mentally, physically, and emotionally healthy. Employees also shared that their work-life balance is one of the reasons why Humana is a great place to work. According to this year’s Great Place To Work survey, 89 percent of Humana employees say when you join the company, you are made to feel welcome, and 85 percent of employees surveyed say Humana facilities contribute to a good working environment.

Humana achieves these results by offering programs, training, and opportunities that enhance employee experiences while supporting their health, belonging, security, and purpose. This year, Humana hosted its first Community Day, allowing thousands of employees to connect through volunteer projects in Louisville. To remain a leading employer for veterans and military spouses, Humana introduced an improved Military-Connected Hiring Strategy in August to better support the needs of veterans and military families in the workforce.

According to Great Place to Work research, job seekers are fifteen times more likely to choose Certified great workplaces. Additionally, 76 percent of job seekers prefer companies that are Great Place To Work Certified over those that are not, and 85 percent of employees say they want to stay for a long time at Certified workplaces—51 percent higher than a typical U.S. workplace.

In 2024, Humana was also named to the Fortune Best Workplaces in Health Care™ and PEOPLE’s 100 Companies That Care lists. In addition, Humana was recognized as a Top Veteran-Friendly Employer (U.S. Veterans Magazine), Best Places to Work for People with Disabilities (The Disability Equality Index®), and Top 50 Companies for Workplace Fairness (Fair360).

WE’RE HIRING! Looking to grow your career at a company that puts its employees’ health first? Visit our careers page at https://careers.humana.com/.

About Humana

Humana Inc. is committed to putting health first – for our teammates, our customers, and our company. Through our Humana insurance services, and our CenterWell health care services, we strive to make it easier for the millions of people we serve to achieve their best health – delivering the care and service they need, when they need it. These efforts are leading to a better quality of life for people with Medicare, Medicaid, families, individuals, military service personnel, and communities at large. Learn more about what we offer at Humana.com and at CenterWell.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240919809748/en/