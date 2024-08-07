Humana Foundation Announces 2024 Scholarship Awards

The Humana Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) for the past 42 years, today announced 80 winners of college scholarships awarded through the Humana Foundation Scholarship Program.

Scholarships provide up to $3,000 for postsecondary education for children of Humana employees. Annual awards are renewable for up to three years or until completion of a degree or program with a total possible award of $12,000.

This year’s scholarship recipients were selected from a record total of 651 applicants nationwide and chosen based on a combination of academic achievement, leadership ability and financial need. Applicants were eligible for the scholarship program if they are a high school senior or graduate, or college student enrolled or planning to enroll in a full-time undergraduate course of study during the upcoming fall semester.

For the second consecutive year, the Humana Foundation’s scholarship program included expanded eligibility to allow for applicants attending accredited vocational and technical schools in the United States or Puerto Rico. Previously, only applicants enrolled in two or four-year colleges were able to apply.

In addition to this year’s 80 new scholarship winners, 162 students also renewed their scholarship from the 2023 academic year.

"It’s an honor to support our employees by investing in their children’s future,” said Jim Rechtin, President and Chief Executive Officer of Humana. "Each one of these scholarships is a vote of confidence in the great things we know these students can accomplish.”

Louisville-area students received 15 of the 80 scholarships awarded across the U.S.

Louisville-area winners and the colleges/universities they will attend this fall are:

Anna Almeciga, Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis

Sam Douglass, University of Kentucky

Stacey Hu, Undecided

Emma Kochert, Purdue University

Rylee Laritz, Indiana University Bloomington

Asia Leach, University of Cincinnati

Mariah Miller, Indiana University Bloomington

Kaleb Nicholson, Indiana University Bloomington

Shelby Riley-Cherubin, Ithaca College

Isabella Sidio, Bellarmine University

Rachel Sprowles, Michigan State University

Emmanuel Summers-Bates, Western Kentucky University

Katelynn Vest, Elizabeth Community and Technical College

Darian Wicker, Centre College

Sophia Young, Bellarmine University

"The Humana Foundation is proud to support the future leaders of our communities through our scholarship program,” said Humana Foundation CEO, Tiffany Benjamin. "By investing in their education today, we are fostering a generation of change-makers who will drive positive impact in our society.”

Since 2001, the Humana Foundation has awarded more than $15 million to assist 1,700-plus children of Humana employees in their pursuit of higher education.

Yvonne Leach, a Claims Quality Audit Professional for Humana Clinical Operations, is the mother of 2024 scholarship winner Asia Leach, who will attend the University of Cincinnati to study speech pathology this fall.

"Receiving a Humana Foundation scholarship gives me the opportunity to pursue my dream of becoming a speech pathologist without the financial stress of college debt,” said Asia Leach of Louisville, KY. "Gaining this scholarship highlights my dedication of working hard to make my dream a reality. With this mindset, I plan to continue working even harder in college knowing what can come from putting in the effort.”

About Humana Foundation:

The Humana Foundation was established in 1981 as the philanthropic arm of Humana Inc. and is focused on health equity, working to eliminate unjust, avoidable and unnecessary barriers in health and healthcare. The Foundation fosters evidence-based collaborations and investments that help people in underserved communities live connected, healthy lives. As a steward of good health, the Foundation creates healthy emotional connections for people and communities and is shaping a healthier approach to nutrition to support lifelong well-being. For more information, visit humanafoundation.org.

