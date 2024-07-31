31.07.2024 12:41:41

Humana Inc Q2 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Humana Inc (HUM) revealed earnings for second quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $918 million, or $5.62 per share. This compares with $1262 million, or $7.66 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Humana Inc reported adjusted earnings of $1.128 billion or $6.96 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $5.85 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.4% to $29.540 billion from $26.747 billion last year.

Humana Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $918 Mln. vs. $1262 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $5.62 vs. $7.66 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $29.540 Bln vs. $26.747 Bln last year.

Nachrichten