13.05.2024 12:20:29
HUYA Q1 Net Income Rises
(RTTNews) - HUYA Inc. (HUYA) reported first quarter net income attributable to HUYA of RMB 71.0 million, compared with RMB 39.6 million, a year ago. Net income per ADS was RMB 0.30 compared to RMB 0.16. Non-GAAP net income attributable to HUYA was RMB 92.5 million, compared with RMB 85.1 million, prior year. Non-GAAP net income per ADS RMB 0.39 compared to RMB 0.35.
Total net revenues were RMB 1.50 billion, compared with RMB 1.96 billion for the same period of 2023. Live streaming revenues were RMB 1.26 billion, compared with RMB 1.86 billion for the same period of 2023, primarily due to the continued soft macroeconomic and industry environment and the proactive business adjustments in support of its strategic transformation and prudent operations.
Average mobile MAUs of Huya Live for the first quarter was 82.6 million, compared with 82.1 million for the same period of 2023.
