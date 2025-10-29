IDEX Corp. Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - IDEX Corp. (IEX) reported a profit for its third quarter that Increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $127.8 million, or $1.70 per share. This compares with $119.1 million, or $1.57 per share, last year.

Excluding items, IDEX Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $152.8 million or $2.03 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.93 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 10.1% to $878.7 million from $798.2 million last year.

IDEX Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $7.86 - $7.91