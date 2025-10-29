IDEX Aktie

IDEX für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 877444 / ISIN: US45167R1041

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
29.10.2025 12:23:55

IDEX Corp. Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - IDEX Corp. (IEX) reported a profit for its third quarter that Increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $127.8 million, or $1.70 per share. This compares with $119.1 million, or $1.57 per share, last year.

Excluding items, IDEX Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $152.8 million or $2.03 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.93 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 10.1% to $878.7 million from $798.2 million last year.

IDEX Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $127.8 Mln. vs. $119.1 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.70 vs. $1.57 last year. -Revenue: $878.7 Mln vs. $798.2 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $7.86 - $7.91

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu IDEX Corp.mehr Nachrichten