IDEX Aktie
WKN: 877444 / ISIN: US45167R1041
|
29.10.2025 12:23:55
IDEX Corp. Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates
(RTTNews) - IDEX Corp. (IEX) reported a profit for its third quarter that Increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line totaled $127.8 million, or $1.70 per share. This compares with $119.1 million, or $1.57 per share, last year.
Excluding items, IDEX Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $152.8 million or $2.03 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.93 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the period rose 10.1% to $878.7 million from $798.2 million last year.
IDEX Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $127.8 Mln. vs. $119.1 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.70 vs. $1.57 last year. -Revenue: $878.7 Mln vs. $798.2 Mln last year.
-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $7.86 - $7.91
