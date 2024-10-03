|
03.10.2024 18:21:49
If You'd Invested $1,000 in Amazon Stock 27 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Today
When it comes to growth potential over time, few stocks have matched Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN). The e-commerce pioneer has evolved from an online bookseller to a conglomerate that leads the way in several niches of retail and technology.In hindsight, if one had the patience to wait and the fortitude to ride out massive declines, a $1,000 investment in the company's initial public offering (IPO) would have paid off handsomely for shareholders.A $1,000 investment at the closing price on the day of the IPO and not sold would be worth roughly $1.87 million today. The stock made its debut on May 15, 1997, at a pre-split closing price of $23.50 per share ($0.098 per share split-adjusted). Assuming one could buy fractional shares, the 42.55 shares bought on that day would have grown to 10,212 shares worth $182.69 each as of the time of this writing. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Amazonmehr Nachrichten
|
20:05
|Zurückhaltung in New York: Dow Jones verbucht am Nachmittag Verluste (finanzen.at)
|
18:03
|Angespannte Stimmung in New York: Dow Jones schwächelt mittags (finanzen.at)
|
07:30
|Amazon Singapore Reveals Six Days of Exciting Deals for Amazon Prime Big Deal Days 2024 (EQS Group)
|
02.10.24
|Amazon to increase number of ads on Prime Video (Financial Times)
|
01.10.24
|Dow Jones 30 Industrial-Papier Amazon-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Amazon von vor 10 Jahren eingefahren (finanzen.at)
|
01.10.24
|Marktmonopol: Amazon erzielt Teilerfolg in Wettbewerbsklage (Handelsblatt)
|
30.09.24
|Freundlicher Handel: Dow Jones beendet die Montagssitzung in der Gewinnzone (finanzen.at)
|
30.09.24
|Dow Jones aktuell: So bewegt sich der Dow Jones am Montagmittag (finanzen.at)