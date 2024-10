If You'd Invested $1,000 in Amazon Stock 27 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Today

When it comes to growth potential over time, few stocks have matched Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN). The e-commerce pioneer has evolved from an online bookseller to a conglomerate that leads the way in several niches of retail and technology.In hindsight, if one had the patience to wait and the fortitude to ride out massive declines, a $1,000 investment in the company's initial public offering (IPO) would have paid off handsomely for shareholders.A $1,000 investment at the closing price on the day of the IPO and not sold would be worth roughly $1.87 million today. The stock made its debut on May 15, 1997, at a pre-split closing price of $23.50 per share ($0.098 per share split-adjusted). Assuming one could buy fractional shares, the 42.55 shares bought on that day would have grown to 10,212 shares worth $182.69 each as of the time of this writing. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool