Invesco Aktie
WKN DE: A0M6U7 / ISIN: BMG491BT1088
|
19.11.2025 13:10:00
If You'd Invested $1,000 in the Invesco QQQ Trust ETF 5 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Today
The Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ: QQQ) is a very popular exchange-traded fund (ETF) that gives investors more concentrated exposure to a specific segment of the stock market. As a fund that tracks the performance of the Nasdaq-100 index, it contains the 100 largest non-financial businesses that trade on the Nasdaq exchange. And its performance has been superb.If you'd invested $1,000 in the Invesco QQQ Trust ETF five years ago and held on since then, here's how much your position would be worth today.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
