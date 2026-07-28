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Illinois Tool Works Aktie

Illinois Tool Works für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 861219 / ISIN: US4523081093

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28.07.2026 14:22:42

Illinois Tool Works Boosts FY26 Outlook

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Tuesday, manufacturer Illinois Tool Works, Inc. (ITW) raised its earnings and revenue growth guidance for the full-year 2026.

For fiscal 2026, the company now projects earnings in a range of $11.35 to $11.55 per share on revenue growth or 4 to 5 percent, with organic revenue growth 3 to 4 percent.

Previously, the company expected earnings in the range of $11.10 to $11.50 per share on revenue growth of 2 to 4 percent.

In Tuesday's pre-market trading, ITW is trading on the NYSE at $291.00, up $6.35 or 2.23 percent

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

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