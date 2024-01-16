IMAX Names Anne Globe Chief Marketing Officer

(RTTNews) - IMAX Corporation (IMAX) has named Anne Globe as Chief Marketing Officer of IMAX.

In her new role, Globe will oversee all brand, film marketing, creative, and social media for the global entertainment technology platform. Previously, Globe served as CMO of Skydance Media as well as DreamWorks Animation.

"Anne is a deeply versatile, experienced, and well-networked executive who has elevated creative work across virtually every medium in partnership with some of the most celebrated filmmakers and artists," said Rich Gelfond, CEO of IMAX. "2023 was a banner year for IMAX in which the Company demonstrated the breadth of awe-inspiring experiences it can deliver globally, and Anne's leadership will be critical as we bring more diverse films and events to our fans than ever before."

As CMO of Skydance Media, Globe oversaw the company's brand, marketing, digital, social media, corporate communications and licensing team across its diverse portfolio of productions — from feature films and animation to television and interactive games.