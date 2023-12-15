|
15.12.2023 07:00:13
Implenia wins building construction contracts in Switzerland and Germany worth a total of over CHF 220 million
Implenia AG
/ Key word(s): Incoming Orders
Building construction contracts in various Swiss and German regions | Commercial and residential new-builds and modernisations | Focus on sustainability | Contracts worth over CHF 220 million in total
Glattpark (Opfikon), 15 December 2023 – Implenia’s Division Buildings has won construction contracts in various regions of Switzerland and Germany worth a total of over CHF 220 million. Drawing on a variety of services from the Group’s extensive portfolio, these orders for new-builds and modernisation jobs are very much in line with Implenia’s strategy of providing integrated services for large, complex projects along the entire value chain.
New logistics centre in Birsfelden – collaborative partnership paves the way for success
Passage Morillons in Geneva – construction of three new buildings with apartments, commercial space and parking
Implenia has recently won another two modernisation projects in the German and French-speaking parts of Switzerland. In Lausanne, two buildings dating from 1960 with a total of 76 rental apartments are being renovated. The contract includes the renovation of kitchens, wet rooms and common areas as well as energy upgrades to the building envelope, including heat generation. Implenia has been asked to handle the planning and development work, which should last from December 2023 to February 2025.
Implenia has been commissioned as total contractor to renovate the Mühlemattcenter in Oberwil, which includes shops, office space, a fitness centre and health practices. The refurbishment will be carried out in two stages while the shopping complex continues to operate. Construction work has already begun and will last until July 2025.
New orders for the unit Master Builder of the Division Buildings
The Master Builder unit has also been commissioned by Flughafen Zürich AG to carry out building work for the engine test rig at Zurich-Kloten Airport. Construction work has already begun and will last until April 2024.
There were also two orders received in Canton Zug. Two new buildings are being built for Cham Immobilien AG as part of the third phase of construction at the Papieri site in Cham. The new buildings will offer approximately 10,000 m2 of office, retail and commercial space, as well as around 64 rental apartments. Construction starts in January 2024 and will last a year.
The Master Builder unit has also been awarded a contract by Gemeinde Risch Immobilien AG (Griag) to do the master builder work on the new Dreilinden Care Home and the new “Leben in Alter” building in Rotkreuz, which will house 60 apartments for the elderly plus associated services. Construction will last from January to December 2024.
New building construction contracts in Germany – Sustainable new buildings and a challenging conversion
GBG Mannheimer Wohnungsbaugesellschaft mbH has awarded Implenia the contract for another project on the Franklin site in Mannheim. As technical lead within a joint venture, Implenia will build the “Grüne Mitte” community centre, which will form the striking centrepiece of what is currently Germany’s largest development project. The centre, built using a timber hybrid method to KfW-55 standards, consists of an unusual building ensemble with shops, commercial space, hospitality outlets and offices, all nestled in a lushly planted hill. This mini nature reserve will also provide a viewpoint for residents and visitors. A residential building with 34 apartments is also being built on the hill. Both parts of the building will be connected by an underground car park.
Implenia is building a new production, laboratory and office building in Ilmenau for Analytik Jena GmbH + Co. During the pre-construction phase that started in February 2023 the contracting parties worked together to optimise the project in terms of construction time, quality, construction processes and costs. Structural work has already begun in the meantime.
Division Buildings has also won an order for a challenging conversion of a listed property: The Zentral-Messepalast in the centre of Leipzig, which opened in 1914, is to be converted for a change of tenant. The client is the Dr. Erich Krüger Foundation, a legal entity of TU Bergakademie Freiberg, which is being represented by Renta GmbH.
New logistics centre for the USB near the harbour in the Sternenfeld district of Birsfelden
Passage Morillons – construction of three new buildings in a well-connected neighbourhood
