Indian Shares Fluctuate In Narrow Range

(RTTNews) - Indian shares fluctuated in early trade on Friday as investors awaited clarity on U.S.-Iran peace talks.

Israel and Lebanon have agreed to a 10-day ceasefire, fueling optimism on the prospect of a long-term peace deal in the Middle East.

The benchmark BSE Sensex was up 97 points, or 0.1 percent, at 78,985 while the broader Nifty index edged up by 18 points to 24,214.

Wipro tumbled nearly 3 percent after Q4 revenue missed estimates and the company issued muted guidance for the first quarter of 2026-27.

HDFC Life Insurance lost 3.5 percent on reporting a 5 percent year-on-year rise in its Q4 net profit.

Alok Industries declined 1.5 percent after widening its Q4 consolidated net loss.

Ashok Leyland fell about 1 percent after announcing production at its UAE-based unit is facing some impact due to supply-chain disruptions.

Waaree Renewable Technologies soared 11 percent after reporting a 66 percent rise in its quarterly net profit.

VST Industries jumped almost 15 percent after more than doubling its quarterly net profit.

Rail Vikas Nigam gained 3 percent after it emerged as the lowest bidder for an East Coast Railway order worth Rs. 968 crore.