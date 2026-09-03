Indian Shares Open Higher As US Bond Yields Ease On Weak Data

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened on a firm note on Thursday as U.S. Treasury yields eased from recent highs after the release of weak private sector employment data and oil steadied after climbing to more than one-month highs.

The 30-share BSE Sensex edged up 303 points, or 0.40 percent, to 76,873, while the NSE Nifty index was up 90 points, or 0.4 percent, at 24,004.

Among the prominent gainers, SBI, Eternal, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank and Adani Ports all rose around 1 percent.

ICICI Bank rose 1.4 percent. The private sector bank said it has mobilized around $17.88 billion (about Rs. 1.70 lakh crore) through FCNR(B) deposits under the RBI's special swap facility.

Bluestar advanced 1.7 percent after completing the sale of MedTech business to Cyrix. Sterlite Technologies climbed 2 percent as CRISIL upgraded its long-term credit ratings on bank loan facilities and three NCDs.

HUDCO rallied 2.8 percent after it signed a pact to provide up to Rs 25,000 crore funding over 5 years for development of industrial infrastructure and land acquisition for industrial park projects in Bihar.

Omaxe fell 2.2 percent after SAT dismissed its appeal against SEBI's order over financial statement regularities.