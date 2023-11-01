Innovative Industrial Properties Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (IIP), the first and only real estate company on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: IIPR) focused on the regulated U.S. cannabis industry, announced today results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023.

Third Quarter 2023 and Subsequent Events

Financial Results

Generated total revenues of approximately $77.8 million in the quarter, representing a 10% increase from the prior year’s quarter.

Recorded net income attributable to common stockholders of approximately $41.3 million for the quarter, or $1.45 per share (all per share amounts in this press release are reported on a diluted basis unless otherwise noted).

Recorded adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) of approximately $64.8 million, or $2.29 per share, increases of 7.8% and 7.5% from the prior year’s quarter, respectively.

Paid a quarterly dividend of $1.80 per common share on October 13, 2023 to stockholders of record as of September 29, 2023. The common stock dividends declared for the twelve months ended September 30, 2023 of $7.20 per common share represent an increase of $0.40, or 6%, over dividends declared for the twelve months ended September 30, 2022.

Three Months Ended September 30, (Per share) 2023 2022 $ Change % Change Net income attributable to common stockholders $1.45 $1.32 $0.13 9.8% Normalized FFO $2.09 $1.97 $0.12 6.1% AFFO $2.29 $2.13 $0.16 7.5%

Rent Collection

Rent collection for IIP’s operating portfolio (calculated as base rent and property management fees collected as a percentage of contractually due base rent and property management fees) was 97% for the three months ended September 30, 2023. Rent collected for the quarter includes approximately $2.2 million of security deposits applied in connection with previously disclosed amendments with Holistic Industries Inc. (Holistic) at a California property and a Michigan property, Temescal Wellness of Massachusetts, LLC (Temescal) at a Massachusetts property and 4Front Ventures Corp. (4Front) at an Illinois property, with pro rata payback of these security deposits to be made over twelve-month periods. Rent not collected for the quarter totaled approximately $2.2 million, primarily relating to a previously disclosed, defaulted tenant SH Parent, Inc. (Parallel) at one of IIP’s properties in Pennsylvania.



Revolving Credit Facility

Subsequent to quarter end, entered into a loan and security agreement (the "Loan Agreement”) with a federally regulated commercial bank, which matures on October 23, 2026 and provides $30.0 million in aggregate commitments for secured revolving loans (the "Revolving Credit Facility”).

Lease Amendment

Subsequent to quarter end, entered into a lease amendment with a subsidiary of Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc. at one of IIP’s New York properties, to, among other things, increase base rent and increase the improvement allowance under the lease by $14.0 million to a total of approximately $67.4 million, approximately $12.0 million of which relates to construction work previously completed at the facility and the remaining approximately $2.0 million of which relates to work expected to be completed in the next three months.

Balance Sheet Highlights (at September 30, 2023)

12% debt to total gross assets, with approximately $2.6 billion in total gross assets.

Total quarterly fixed cash interest obligation of approximately $4.2 million.

No debt maturities until May 2026, other than $4.4 million principal amount of 3.75% Exchangeable Senior Notes in 2024.

Debt service coverage ratio of 16.2x (calculated in accordance with IIP’s 5.50% Unsecured Senior Notes due 2026).

Sustainability Report

Published IIP’s third annual Sustainability Report, highlighting IIP’s commitment to sound environmental management, collaborative community engagement and strong corporate governance principles that align to the core values of the IIP team, and available on its corporate website at www.innovativeindustrialproperties.com.

Property Portfolio Statistics (as of September 30, 2023)

Total property portfolio comprises 108 properties across 19 states, with approximately 8.9 million rentable square feet (including approximately 1.4 million rentable square feet under development / redevelopment), consisting of: Operating portfolio: 103 properties, representing approximately 8.1 million rentable square feet. Under development / redevelopment (five properties expected to comprise 715,000 rentable square feet at completion): Inland Center Drive in San Bernardino, California Perez Road in Cathedral City, California (pre-leased) 63795 19th Avenue in Palm Springs, California Leah Avenue in San Marcos, Texas Davis Highway in Windsor, Michigan

Operating portfolio: 98.5% leased (triple-net). Weighted-average remaining lease term: 14.9 years. Total invested / committed capital per square foot: $274.

By annualized base rent: No tenant represents more than 16% of annualized base rent. No state represents more than 15% of annualized base rent. Multi-state operators (MSOs) represent 90% annualized base rent. Public company operators represent 62% of annualized base rent. Industrial (cultivation and/or processing), retail (dispensing) and combined industrial/retail represent 91%, 3% and 6% of operating portfolio, respectively.



Financial Results

For the three months ended September 30, 2023, IIP generated total revenues of approximately $77.8 million, compared to approximately $70.9 million for the same period in 2022, an increase of 10%. The increase was primarily driven by an increase in tenant reimbursements versus the prior period, as well as activity in prior periods for the acquisition and leasing of new properties, additional building infrastructure allowances provided to tenants at certain properties that resulted in increases to base rent and contractual rental escalations at certain properties. Total revenues for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 included approximately $6.2 million and $2.7 million, respectively, of tenant reimbursements for property insurance premiums and property taxes. As described above, rental revenues for the three months ended September 30, 2023 also included approximately $2.2 million of security deposits applied for payment of rent for certain leases with Holistic, Temescal and 4Front. In addition, total rental revenues for the three months ended September 30, 2023 included stipulated rent paid by Kings Garden of $1.7 million through September 20, 2023 for the four remaining properties it previously occupied and for which IIP subsequently regained possession in late September 2023.

For the three months ended September 30, 2023, IIP recorded net income attributable to common stockholders of approximately $41.3 million, or $1.45 per share; funds from operations (FFO) of approximately $58.0 million, or $2.05 per share; normalized FFO (Normalized FFO) of approximately $59.1 million, or $2.09 per share; and AFFO of approximately $64.8 million, or $2.29 per share.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, IIP recorded net income attributable to common stockholders of approximately $122.9 million, or $4.32 per share; funds from operations (FFO) of approximately $173.2 million, or $6.13 per share; normalized FFO (Normalized FFO) of approximately $175.5 million, or $6.21 per share; and AFFO of approximately $192.2 million, or $6.80 per share.

IIP paid a quarterly dividend of $1.80 per common share on October 13, 2023 to stockholders of record as of September 29, 2023. IIP’s AFFO payout ratio was 79% (calculated by dividing the common stock dividend declared per share by IIP’s AFFO per common share for the quarter). The common stock dividends declared for the twelve months ended September 30, 2023 of $7.20 per common share represent an increase of $0.40, or 6%, over dividends declared for the twelve months ended September 30, 2022.

FFO, Normalized FFO and AFFO are supplemental non-GAAP financial measures used in the real estate industry to measure and compare the operating performance of real estate companies. A complete reconciliation containing adjustments from GAAP net income attributable to common stockholders to FFO, Normalized FFO and AFFO and definitions of terms are included at the end of this release.

Financing Activity

On October 23, 2023, IIP Operating Partnership, LP, IIP’s operating partnership subsidiary (the "Operating Partnership”), entered into a Loan Agreement with a federally regulated commercial bank, as lender and as agent for lenders that become party thereto from time to time. The Loan Agreement matures on October 23, 2026, and provides $30.0 million in aggregate commitments for a Revolving Credit Facility, the availability of which is based on a borrowing base consisting of real properties owned by subsidiaries (the "Subsidiary Guarantors”) of the Operating Partnership that satisfy eligibility criteria set forth in the Loan Agreement. The obligations of the Operating Partnership under the Loan Agreement are guaranteed by IIP and the Subsidiary Guarantors, and are secured by (i) operating accounts of the Operating Partnership into which lease payments under the real property included in the borrowing base are paid, (ii) the equity interest of the Subsidiary Guarantors, (iii) the real estate included in the borrowing base and the leases and rents thereunder, and (iv) all personal property of the Subsidiary Guarantors. Borrowings under the Loan Agreement bear interest at a variable rate based on the greater of the prime rate and an applicable margin based on deposits with the participating bank(s) and a stipulated interest rate. The Loan Agreement is subject to certain liquidity and operating covenants and includes customary representations and warranties, affirmative and negative covenants and events of default. The Loan Agreement also allows the Operating Partnership, subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions, to request additional revolving incremental loan commitments up to a specified amount.

Supplemental Information

Supplemental financial information is available in the Investor Relations section of IIP’s website at www.innovativeindustrialproperties.com.

Teleconference and Webcast

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will conduct a conference call and webcast at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time (1:00 p.m. Eastern Time) on Thursday, November 2, 2023 to discuss IIP’s financial results and operations for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023. The call will be open to all interested investors through a live audio webcast at the Investor Relations section of IIP’s website at www.innovativeindustrialproperties.com, or live by calling 1-877-328-5514 (domestic) or 1-412-902-6764 (international) and asking to be joined to the Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. conference call. The complete webcast will be archived for 90 days on IIP’s website. A telephone playback of the conference call will also be available from 12:00 p.m. Pacific Time on Thursday, November 2, 2023 until 12:00 p.m. Pacific Time on Thursday, November 9, 2023, by calling 1-877-344-7529 (domestic), 855-669-9658 (Canada) or 1-412-317-0088 (international) and using access code 7074100.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017. Additional information is available at www.innovativeindustrialproperties.com.

This press release contains statements that IIP believes to be "forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than historical facts are forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, words such as IIP "expects,” "intends,” "plans,” "estimates,” "anticipates,” "believes” or "should” or the negative thereof or similar terminology are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, such statements. Investors should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements. IIP disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

INNOVATIVE INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share and per share amounts) September 30, December 31, Assets 2023 2022 Real estate, at cost: Land $ 142,524 $ 139,953 Buildings and improvements 2,100,662 2,010,628 Construction in progress 107,772 54,106 Total real estate, at cost 2,350,958 2,204,687 Less accumulated depreciation (186,121 ) (138,405 ) Net real estate held for investment 2,164,837 2,066,282 Construction loan receivable 21,556 18,021 Cash and cash equivalents 117,034 87,122 Restricted cash 1,450 1,450 Investments 41,885 200,935 Right of use office lease asset 1,453 1,739 In-place lease intangible assets, net 8,460 9,105 Other assets, net 32,748 30,182 Total assets $ 2,389,423 $ 2,414,836 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Liabilities: Exchangeable Senior Notes, net $ 4,423 $ 6,380 Notes due 2026, net 296,107 295,115 Building improvements and construction funding payable 12,724 29,376 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 13,631 10,615 Dividends payable 51,079 50,840 Rent received in advance and tenant security deposits 59,120 58,716 Other liabilities 3,670 1,901 Total liabilities 440,754 452,943 Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, par value $0.001 per share, 50,000,000 shares authorized: 9.00% Series A cumulative redeemable preferred stock, $15,000 liquidation preference ($25.00 per share), 600,000 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 14,009 14,009 Common stock, par value $0.001 per share, 50,000,000 shares authorized: 28,039,830 and 27,972,830 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 28 28 Additional paid-in capital 2,081,291 2,065,248 Dividends in excess of earnings (146,659 ) (117,392 ) Total stockholders’ equity 1,948,669 1,961,893 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 2,389,423 $ 2,414,836

INNOVATIVE INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME For the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share and per share amounts) For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenues: Rental (including tenant reimbursements) $ 77,286 $ 70,345 $ 228,734 $ 204,454 Other 540 538 1,616 1,444 Total revenues 77,826 70,883 230,350 205,898 Expenses: Property expenses 6,318 2,823 17,700 7,232 General and administrative expense 10,981 10,804 31,924 28,288 Depreciation and amortization expense 16,678 15,900 50,096 45,001 Total expenses 33,977 29,527 99,720 80,521 Income from operations 43,849 41,356 130,630 125,377 Interest and other income 2,075 773 6,625 1,411 Interest expense (4,330 ) (4,513 ) (13,322 ) (13,783 ) Gain (loss) on exchange of Exchangeable Senior Notes — — 22 (125 ) Net income 41,594 37,616 123,955 112,880 Preferred stock dividends (338 ) (338 ) (1,014 ) (1,014 ) Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 41,256 $ 37,278 $ 122,941 $ 111,866 Net income attributable to common stockholders per share: Basic $ 1.46 $ 1.33 $ 4.36 $ 4.10 Diluted $ 1.45 $ 1.32 $ 4.32 $ 4.06 Weighted-average shares outstanding: Basic 27,983,004 27,938,568 27,971,544 27,144,953 Diluted 28,265,605 28,157,934 28,248,054 27,496,151

INNOVATIVE INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FFO, NORMALIZED FFO AND AFFO For the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share and per share amounts) For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 41,256 $ 37,278 $ 122,941 $ 111,866 Real estate depreciation and amortization 16,678 15,900 50,096 45,001 FFO attributable to common stockholders (basic) 57,934 53,178 173,037 156,867 Cash and non-cash interest expense on Exchangeable Senior Notes 50 72 169 474 FFO attributable to common stockholders (diluted) 57,984 53,250 173,206 157,341 Financing expense — 14 — 118 Litigation-related expense 1,112 2,112 2,328 2,231 Loss (gain) on exchange of Exchangeable Senior Notes — — (22 ) 125 Normalized FFO attributable to common stockholders (diluted) 59,096 55,376 175,512 159,815 Interest income on seller-financed note(1) 402 — 939 — Stock-based compensation 4,934 4,379 14,647 13,195 Non-cash interest expense 335 316 992 934 Above-market lease amortization 23 23 69 69 AFFO attributable to common stockholders (diluted) $ 64,790 $ 60,094 $ 192,159 $ 174,013 FFO per common share – diluted $ 2.05 $ 1.89 $ 6.13 $ 5.72 Normalized FFO per common share – diluted $ 2.09 $ 1.97 $ 6.21 $ 5.81 AFFO per common share – diluted $ 2.29 $ 2.13 $ 6.80 $ 6.33 Weighted average common shares outstanding – basic 27,983,004 27,938,568 27,971,544 27,144,953 Restricted stock and RSUs 206,919 118,567 193,503 115,445 Dilutive effect of Exchangeable Senior Notes 75,682 100,799 83,007 235,753 Weighted average common shares outstanding – diluted 28,265,605 28,157,934 28,248,054 27,496,151

(1) Amount reflects the non-refundable interest paid on the seller-financed note issued to IIP by the buyer in connection with IIP’s disposition of a portfolio of four properties in southern California, which is recognized as a deposit liability and is included in other liabilities in IIP’s condensed consolidated balance sheet as of September 30, 2023, as the transaction did not qualify for recognition as a completed sale.

FFO and FFO per share are operating performance measures adopted by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts, Inc. (NAREIT). NAREIT defines FFO as the most commonly accepted and reported measure of a REIT’s operating performance equal to net income, computed in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (GAAP), excluding gains (or losses) from sales of property, depreciation, amortization and impairment related to real estate properties, and after adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures.

Management believes that net income, as defined by GAAP, is the most appropriate earnings measurement. However, management believes FFO and FFO per share to be supplemental measures of a REIT’s performance because they provide an understanding of the operating performance of IIP’s properties without giving effect to certain significant non-cash items, primarily depreciation expense. Historical cost accounting for real estate assets in accordance with GAAP assumes that the value of real estate assets diminishes predictably over time. However, real estate values instead have historically risen or fallen with market conditions. IIP believes that by excluding the effect of depreciation, FFO and FFO per share can facilitate comparisons of operating performance between periods. IIP reports FFO and FFO per share because these measures are observed by management to also be the predominant measures used by the REIT industry and industry analysts to evaluate REITs and because FFO per share is consistently reported, discussed, and compared by research analysts in their notes and publications about REITs. For these reasons, management has deemed it appropriate to disclose and discuss FFO and FFO per share.

IIP computes Normalized FFO by adjusting FFO, as defined by NAREIT, to exclude certain GAAP income and expense amounts that management believes are infrequent and unusual in nature and/or not related to IIP’s core real estate operations. Exclusion of these items from similar FFO-type metrics is common within the equity REIT industry, and management believes that presentation of Normalized FFO and Normalized FFO per share provides investors with a metric to assist in their evaluation of IIP’s operating performance across multiple periods and in comparison to the operating performance of other companies, because it removes the effect of unusual items that are not expected to impact IIP’s operating performance on an ongoing basis. Normalized FFO is used by management in evaluating the performance of its core business operations. Items included in calculating FFO that may be excluded in calculating Normalized FFO include certain transaction-related gains, losses, income or expense or other non-core amounts as they occur.

Management believes that AFFO and AFFO per share are also appropriate supplemental measures of a REIT’s operating performance. IIP calculates AFFO by adjusting Normalized FFO for certain cash and non-cash items.

For all periods presented, FFO (diluted), Normalized FFO, AFFO and FFO, Normalized FFO and AFFO per diluted share include the dilutive impact of the assumed full exchange of the Exchangeable Senior Notes for shares of common stock.

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, as the performance thresholds for vesting of the performance share units were not met as measured as of the respective dates, they were excluded from the calculation of weighted average common shares outstanding – diluted for all periods presented.

IIP’s computation of FFO, Normalized FFO and AFFO may differ from the methodology for calculating FFO, Normalized FFO and AFFO utilized by other equity REITs and, accordingly, may not be comparable to such REITs. Further, FFO, Normalized FFO and AFFO do not represent cash flow available for management’s discretionary use. FFO, Normalized FFO and AFFO should not be considered as an alternative to net income (computed in accordance with GAAP) as an indicator of IIP’s financial performance or to cash flow from operating activities (computed in accordance with GAAP) as an indicator of IIP’s liquidity, nor is it indicative of funds available to fund IIP’s cash needs, including IIP’s ability to pay dividends or make distributions. FFO, Normalized FFO and AFFO should be considered only as supplements to net income computed in accordance with GAAP as measures of IIP’s operations.

