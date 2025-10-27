ExxonMobil Aktie
WKN: 852549 / ISIN: US30231G1022
|
27.10.2025 20:43:02
Institutional Heavyweight Sheds Exxon Mobil Stock, According to Recent SEC Filing
McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management, LLC reported selling Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) shares valued at an estimated $4.79 million, based on quarterly average prices for Q3 2025, according to its October 20, 2025, SEC filing.According to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission dated October 20, 2025, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management, LLC reduced its holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) by 43,062 shares in Q3 2025. The estimated value of these trades, based on quarterly average prices, was approximately $4.79 million. After the transaction, the fund reported holding 23,770 shares valued at $2.68 million.The fund’s stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation now represents 0.64% of its reportable assets under management after this saleContinue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
