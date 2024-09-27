+++ Zertifikate-Wissen nachlesen: kompakte Infos sowohl für Einsteiger:innen als auch für fortgeschrittene Interessierte +++-w-
27.09.2024 12:55:00

Intel Just Caught Up to AMD in This Critical Market

Chip giant Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) has been struggling with slumping sales and profits in its server CPU business over the past few years. There are two things going on.First, rival Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) has stolen the performance crown in grand fashion with its EPYC server CPUs. AMD's latest Genoa family of processors features high core counts, strong performance, and solid power efficiency. Intel's Emerald Rapids server CPUs, which launched late last year, delivered performance gains over its predecessors but were limited to 64 cores. The Intel 7 manufacturing process, which is derived from the company's troubled 10nm process, was part of the problem.Second, spending in the data center is increasingly going toward AI accelerators like GPUs rather than general-purpose server hardware. AI servers still need CPUs, but the slice of the pie that Intel is fighting for has shrunk as companies focus on building out AI capacity.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Intel Corp Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.2 Shsmehr Nachrichten