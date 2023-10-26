Inter Parfums, Inc. Schedules Third Quarter 2023 Results

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: IPAR) today announced that it will issue financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2023, on Tuesday, November 7, 2023, after the close of the stock market. Management will host a conference call to discuss financial results and business operations beginning at 11:00 am ET on Wednesday, November 8, 2023.

Interested parties may participate in the live call by dialing:

U.S. / Toll-free: (877) 423-9820 International: (201) 493-6749

Participants are asked to dial-in approximately 10 minutes before the conference call is scheduled to begin.

A live audio webcast will also be available in the "Events” tab within the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.interparfumsinc.com, or by clicking here. The conference call will be available for webcast replay for approximately 90 days following the live event.

About Inter Parfums, Inc.:

Operating in the global fragrance business since 1982, Inter Parfums, Inc. produces and distributes a wide array of prestige fragrance and fragrance-related products under license agreements with brand owners. The Company manages its business in two operating segments, European based operations, through their 72% owned subsidiary, Interparfums SA, and United States based operations.

The portfolio of prestige brands includes Abercrombie & Fitch, Anna Sui, Boucheron, Coach, Donna Karan, DKNY, Ferragamo, Graff, GUESS, Hollister, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, MCM, Moncler, Montblanc, Oscar de la Renta, Roberto Cavalli, S.T. Dupont, Ungaro, and Van Cleef & Arpels, whose products are distributed in over 120 countries around the world through an extensive and diverse network of distributors. Inter Parfums, Inc. is also the registered owner of several trademarks including Lanvin and Rochas.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231026338424/en/