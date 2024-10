Interested in Weight Loss Stocks Besides Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly? You Might Want To Check Out This New IPO Stock

One of the hottest areas of the pharmaceutical world right now revolves around blockbuster medications used to treat diabetes and chronic weight management.Glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) agonists such as Ozempic, Wegovy, Rybelsus, Saxenda, Mounjaro, and Zepbound are raking in billions for their developers, Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly. With GLP-1 medications looking poised to become a new megatrend in healthcare, investors are looking for the next big opportunity outside of Novo and Lilly.Well, a little-known biopharmaceutical company called BioAge Labs (NASDAQ: BIOA) is looking to bring a new spin to the weight loss space, and it just completed its initial public offering (IPO).Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool