Interface Aktie
WKN DE: A1JYG7 / ISIN: US4586653044
31.10.2025 13:09:31
Interface Inc. Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates
(RTTNews) - Interface Inc. (IFSIA) announced a profit for its third quarter that Increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's earnings came in at $46.146 million, or $0.78 per share. This compares with $28.443 million, or $0.48 per share, last year.
Excluding items, Interface Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $35.9 million or $0.61 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.38 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the period rose 5.9% to $364.526 million from $344.270 million last year.
Interface Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $46.146 Mln. vs. $28.443 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.78 vs. $0.48 last year. -Revenue: $364.526 Mln vs. $344.270 Mln last year.
TILE was up by 3.11% at $27.50 in the pre-market trade on the Nasdaq.
