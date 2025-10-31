Interface Aktie

Interface für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1JYG7 / ISIN: US4586653044

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
31.10.2025 13:09:31

Interface Inc. Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Interface Inc. (IFSIA) announced a profit for its third quarter that Increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $46.146 million, or $0.78 per share. This compares with $28.443 million, or $0.48 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Interface Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $35.9 million or $0.61 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.38 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 5.9% to $364.526 million from $344.270 million last year.

Interface Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $46.146 Mln. vs. $28.443 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.78 vs. $0.48 last year. -Revenue: $364.526 Mln vs. $344.270 Mln last year.

TILE was up by 3.11% at $27.50 in the pre-market trade on the Nasdaq.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Interface Incmehr Nachrichten