Introducing the Next Evolution of UiPath Academy: A Gateway to AI at Work

UiPath FORWARD VI--UiPath (NYSE: PATH), a leading enterprise automation software company, today announced the next evolution of UiPath Academy, the world’s first free and open online training platform for automation professionals. With more than 1.6 million learners today, UiPath Academy is now bringing tailored Specialized AI training curricula and certification opportunities to its learning community, reinforcing its dedication to upskill and reskill all generations of workers and equipping them with skills needed for real-world automation and AI projects at work.

Automation and AI are crucial for digital transformation success and effective training and certification programs, alongside diverse talent sourcing approaches, are essential. But according to a new IDC Vendor Spotlight, sponsored by UiPath*, Closing the AI and Automation Skill Gap in Modern Enterprises with Outcome-Focused Training and Certification, October 2023, executives at large enterprises across the globe are facing unprecedented pressures around adopting artificial intelligence, addressing ever-increasing data complexity, and managing a growing skills gap. In fact, according to the IDC Spotlight, 47% of North America enterprises identify a lack of necessary IT skills as a key impediment to successful automation implementation and 70% of global organizations have achieved less than 50% progress in fulfilling their front-office business automation objectives.

Despite the growing need for reskilling and job training, educational opportunities and training are not easily available or accessible for most people. UiPath is committed to investing in the future workforce through its UiPath Academy, which is focused on training and reskilling for the jobs of today and the jobs of tomorrow.

"We’re experiencing a technological paradigm shift that necessitates changes in the workforce, particularly in automation and AI. While companies seek to automate processes across the enterprise, the talent pool required to manage new AI capabilities is still shallow,” said Hedley Potts, UiPath Vice President of Customer Experience & Enablement. "That’s why UiPath is constantly investing in our learning and enablement capabilities. These enhancements to our training and certification programs further our commitment to empowering people with the in-demand automation and AI skills to succeed in newly emerging careers and remain competitive in their current roles.”

In addition to the new Specialized AI curriculum and certification, UiPath Academy has evolved to include the following offerings:

Navigate Your Path with the Career Guidance Survey: UiPath has introduced the latest Generative AI tool – a personal Career Guidance Survey. This tool will guide learners to their ideal role in automation based on their background and interests and taking into consideration unique strengths and ambitions. The tool takes the user’s input and suggests an automation role to pursue.

Discover Career Paths in Automation: To provide learners with an in-depth understanding of the world of automation and AI, UiPath has prepared extensive documentation on each of its core roles, including Automation Developer, Business Analyst, Solution Architect, Infrastructure Engineer, and Specialized AI Professional.

Learn About the UiPath Educational Ecosystem: Learners can immerse themselves in our vibrant community, including UiPath Forum discussions, joining our UiPath Community, or earning prestigious Certifications.

Get Certified at UiPath FORWARD VI and TechEd Day

UiPath FORWARD attendees can get certified for free during the event in the following roles: UiPath Automation Developer Associate, UiPath Automation Developer Professional, UiPath Automation Business Analyst, and UiPath Specialist AI Professional. UiPath certification is now the industry standard for automation education.

Unmatched Commitment to Democratizing Automation and AI

UiPath is also launching an "Elevate Your Skills Program,” a 10-day learning sprint that kicks off on October 23, for professionals that want to develop in-demand automation and AI skills. This program includes a tailored UiPath Academy learning plan with free, on-demand courses, a community of learners to collaborate with, and office hours with experts in multiple time zones. To learn more and register for this program, please visit: https://www.uipath.com/learning/academy/reboot-automation-skills.

About UiPath

UiPath (NYSE: PATH) is on a mission to uplevel knowledge work so more people can work more creatively, collaboratively, and strategically. The AI-powered UiPath Business Automation Platform combines the leading robotic process automation (RPA) solution with a full suite of capabilities to understand, automate, and operate end-to-end processes, offering unprecedented time-to-value. For organizations that need to evolve to survive and thrive through increasingly changing times, UiPath is The Foundation of Innovation™.

