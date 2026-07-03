IonQ Aktie

IonQ für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3C4QT / ISIN: US46222L1089

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03.07.2026 19:24:01

IonQ vs. Quantum Computing Inc.: Which Quantum Computing Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Investors seeking exposure to the next generation of computing face a choice between two distinct hardware philosophies represented by IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) and Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ:QUBT) in this rapidly evolving market.While both companies aim to achieve quantum advantage, they rely on different scientific approaches and business models to capture market share. This comparison examines their fiscal year 2025 performance and 2026 outlook to help you decide which stock offers a more balanced risk-reward profile.IonQ utilizes a trapped-ion approach to build its systems, selling access to its hardware through major cloud platforms. Within the broader landscape of tech stocks, the company differentiates itself through partnerships with the likes of Amazon and Microsoft. The company is also pursuing inorganic growth, recently moving to acquire SkyWater Technologies to secure its semiconductor supply chain.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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