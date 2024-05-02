Einfach und sicher Bitcoin kaufen: Mit dem Code "FINANZEN" sparen Sie 21% der Gebühren auf die ersten 6 Monate bei Coinfinity. Jetzt loslegen-w-
02.05.2024 13:15:17

IQVIA Holdings Inc. Q1 Profit Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV) reported earnings for first quarter that beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $288 million, or $1.56 per share. This compares with $289 million, or $1.53 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, IQVIA Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $468 million or $2.54 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.48 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.5% to $3.74 billion from $3.65 billion last year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $288 Mln. vs. $289 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.56 vs. $1.53 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $3.74 Bln vs. $3.65 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $10.95 - $11.25 Full year revenue guidance: $15,325 -$15,575 Mln

