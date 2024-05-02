|
02.05.2024 13:15:17
IQVIA Holdings Inc. Q1 Profit Beats Estimates
(RTTNews) - IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV) reported earnings for first quarter that beat the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line totaled $288 million, or $1.56 per share. This compares with $289 million, or $1.53 per share, in last year's first quarter.
Excluding items, IQVIA Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $468 million or $2.54 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.48 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.5% to $3.74 billion from $3.65 billion last year.
IQVIA Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q1): $288 Mln. vs. $289 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.56 vs. $1.53 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $3.74 Bln vs. $3.65 Bln last year.
-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $10.95 - $11.25 Full year revenue guidance: $15,325 -$15,575 Mln
