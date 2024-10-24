|
24.10.2024 23:16:51
Irish Data Protection Commission Fines LinkedIn Ireland EUR 310 Mln Over Targeted Advertising
(RTTNews) - Microsoft-owned employment-focused social media platform LinkedIn was fined 310 million euros (about $335 million) for privacy violations related to its tracking ads business.
The Irish Data Protection Commission (DPC) Thursday announced its final decision following an inquiry into LinkedIn Ireland Unlimited Company.
This inquiry was launched by the DPC following a complaint initially made to the French Data Protection Authority.
The inquiry examined LinkedIn's processing of personal data for the purposes of behavioral analysis and targeted advertising of users who have created LinkedIn profiles.
The decision, which was made by the Commissioners for Data Protection, Dr Des Hogan and Dale Sunderland, and notified to LinkedIn on 22 October 2024, concerns the lawfulness, fairness and transparency of this processing.
"The lawfulness of processing is a fundamental aspect of data protection law and the processing of personal data without an appropriate legal basis is a clear and serious violation of a data subject's fundamental right to data protection," DPC Deputy Commissioner Graham Doyle said.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Microsoft Corp.mehr Nachrichten
|
25.10.24
|Verluste in New York: Dow Jones sackt ab (finanzen.at)
|
25.10.24
|Schwacher Wochentag in New York: Dow Jones am Freitagmittag im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
25.10.24
|Börse New York: Dow Jones zum Start des Freitagshandels mit grünem Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)
|
25.10.24
|Microsoft bets on latest ‘Call of Duty’ to power up video games strategy (Financial Times)
|
24.10.24
|Schwacher Handel in New York: Dow Jones legt zum Handelsende den Rückwärtsgang ein (finanzen.at)
|
24.10.24
|Microsoft-Aktie stabil: Microsoft-Chef erwartet schnelle Verbesserung der KI-Leistung (dpa-AFX)
|
24.10.24
|Microsoft-Aktie wenig verändert: Linkedin muss in Irland wegen Datenschutz Millionenstrafe zahlen (Dow Jones)
|
24.10.24
|Minuszeichen in New York: Dow Jones fällt nachmittags (finanzen.at)