|
03.06.2024 14:30:00
Is Alphabet a Buy?
As artificial intelligence (AI) continues to drive innovation across the technology landscape, investors should consider reassessing how business models might change. Even proven industry leaders like Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), the parent company of Google and YouTube, could be at risk of losing market share if unable to adapt quickly enough.So, let's look at Alphabet's recent performance, management's new plan to return capital to shareholders, and whether the company is poised for growth or disruption.In Alphabet's most recent period -- the first quarter of 2024 -- the company generated an impressive $80.5 billion in revenue, representing a 15% year-over-year increase.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!