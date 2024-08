Is AMD Stock a Buy?

The rise of artificial intelligence has proven transformative for semiconductor chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD). Its burgeoning AI sales sent AMD shares skyward over the last year, from a 52-week low of $93.12 in 2023 to a high of $227.30 in March.Since then, its stock has pulled back from this high, trending down in recent weeks. Shares declined further lately amid the broader stock market's drop.With AMD's share price well off its 52-week high, does this suggest the stock is a buy? To help assess whether AMD is a worthwhile long-term investment, let's dig into the semiconductor giant's recent performance.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool