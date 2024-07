Is AMD Stock a Buy Now?

When it comes to investing in Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) for its artificial intelligence (AI) chips, it may seem like a bad call given Nvidia's market lead. Indeed, with Nvidia holding an estimated 80% or more of the market according to estimates, it may seem counterproductive to buy AMD stock because of its AI.However, AMD has a long history of catching up to competitors. Moreover, it appears to have made a move that could make the semiconductor stock a major player in the AI chip market.On July 10, AMD announced it would acquire Silo AI. The purchase will cost AMD $665 million, and that investment will bring Europe's largest AI lab under its control. Silo AI's mission is to help organizations implement the most advanced AI technology available, a factor that should work to AMD's benefit.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool