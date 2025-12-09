American Water Works Aktie
WKN DE: A0NJ38 / ISIN: US0304201033
|
09.12.2025 19:05:00
Is American Water Works a Quiet Millionaire-Maker Stock?
There's a saying on Wall Street: "Boring is beautiful." Sure enough, there's nothing glamorous about America's largest water utility, but its long-term shareholders aren't complaining. Over the last 15 years, shares of American Water Works (NYSE: AWK) have delivered an average annualized return of 11.6% that turned every $10,000 invested into $51,883. With dividends reinvested, that amount would have snowballed into $72,100.You can probably think of a few stocks that have done better in that time frame. What makes this performance impressive is that it came with a fraction of the risk that tech investors were shouldering. American Water Works enjoys protections and advantages that make it one of the safer growth stocks on Wall Street. Here's why this "boring is beautiful" stock belongs in your portfolio.Founded in 1886, American Water Works traces its roots to a band of entrepreneurs who joined forces in the post-Civil War years to bring clean drinking water to cities across America. By 1914, it was well on its way to becoming one of America's leading public utilities. After being purchased by a German energy company in 2003, it was spun back out as a public company again in 2008 in the biggest utility IPO in United States history.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!