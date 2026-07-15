ASML NV Aktie
WKN DE: A1J4U4 / ISIN: NL0010273215
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15.07.2026 18:41:50
Is ASML Holding a Buy After Its Latest Earnings Report?
One of the lingering questions weighing on technology stocks has become all too familiar over the past year. Simply put, investors are keen to understand whether the adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) has staying power. As one of the deepest pick-and-shovel plays in the industry, all eyes were on ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) heading into the company's quarterly financial report.ASML supplies the photolithography systems used to manufacture semiconductors and has a near-monopoly on the extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography systems that produce advanced AI chips. As such, the company's results provide insight into the state of AI adoption.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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