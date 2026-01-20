Cameco Aktie
WKN: 882017 / ISIN: CA13321L1085
|
20.01.2026 12:45:00
Is Cameco Stock a Buy Now?
Cameco (NYSE: CCJ) is a well-run business. It produces and processes uranium into the fuel that is used by nuclear power plants. And through its 50% acquisition of Westinghouse, it also provides services to the nuclear power industry. If you are interested in nuclear power, Cameco is a solid pick-and-shovel play on the sector. Is that enough to make Cameco worth buying?As noted, Cameco is a supplier to the nuclear power industry. However, it is important to understand what that really means before you buy the stock. The Westinghouse acquisition, which is a relatively small part of the overall business today, generally provides a consistent revenue stream. It was added to the company's portfolio to smooth its revenue and earnings.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Cameco Corp.
|
04.11.25
|Ausblick: Cameco legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
21.10.25
|Erste Schätzungen: Cameco zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
30.07.25
|Ausblick: Cameco öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)