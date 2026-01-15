Chime Financia a Aktie
WKN DE: A414SZ / ISIN: US16935C1099
15.01.2026 18:02:00
Is Chime Financial (CHYM) a Millionaire Maker Stock?
Chime Financial (NASDAQ: CHYM), a provider of mobile banking services, went public at $27 on June 12, 2025. Its stock opened at $43 on the first day, but it now trades at about $26.Chime's stock dipped back below its IPO price as investors fretted over its slowing growth. Yet with a market cap of $8.7 billion, it doesn't seem expensive at three times next year's sales. For reference, Chime's valuation peaked at $25 billion following its final funding round in 2021.Could this out-of-favor fintech stock bounce back and generate millionaire-making gains over the next decade? Let's review its business model, growth rates, and challenges to make a decision.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
