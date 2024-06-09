|
09.06.2024 11:25:00
Is Coca-Cola Stock a Buy at Its 52-Week High?
Shares of Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) have popped, trading 9% higher in 2024 and currently at a 52-week high. The beverages giant appears to have moved past a volatile last couple of years defined by changing consumer spending trends and the impact of inflationary cost pressures. A new round of sales growth and earnings momentum highlights an improved outlook.Even following the big rally in recent months, there are several reasons to remain bullish on Coca-Cola. Let's explore why the stock could be a good addition to your portfolio.The appeal of Coca-Cola as an investment starts with its globally recognized iconic brands. It's hard to find someone who doesn't have a favorite across the extensive beverage lineup covering sodas, juices, water, sports drinks, milk, coffee, and tea brands sold in more than 200 countries.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
