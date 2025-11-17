CoreWeave Aktie
WKN DE: A413X6 / ISIN: US21873S1087
|
17.11.2025 10:45:00
Is CoreWeave the Next Must-Own Artificial Intelligence Stock After Nvidia?
Nvidia's (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock skyrocketed 25,430% over the past 10 years, turning the chipmaker into the world's most valuable company with a market cap of $4.62 trillion. Most of that rally was driven by the explosive growth of the artificial intelligence (AI) market.Nvidia is the world's top producer of discrete GPUs. It once sold most of those chips to the PC gaming market to handle graphics in high-end games, but it subsequently launched even more powerful GPUs for data centers to process complex machine learning and AI tasks.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
