Credo Technology Group Aktie
WKN DE: A3DDQ5 / ISIN: KYG254571055
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02.06.2026 00:59:49
Is Credo Technology Group a Buy After Its Latest Earnings Report?
Artificial intelligence infrastructure stocks have been a popular way to invest in the massive build-out of AI. There is a huge demand for chips, data center capacity, power, cooling technology, and the equipment needed to help chips run AI workloads.Credo Technology (NASDAQ: CRDO) has been a solid pick-and-shovels AI infrastructure stock over the last several quarters. The company makes digital signal processors, memory systems, and Active Electrical Cables (AECs), which are connectors that use signal processors to efficiently move data between chips and switches.Credo issued its earnings report on June 1 for its fiscal fourth quarter (ending May 2, 2026), showing that it beat analysts' expectations on both the top and bottom lines. But the stock fell more than 12% in after-hours trading, apparently unable to meet the market's sky-high expectations. Let's look at what happened.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Credo Technology Group Holding Limited Registered Shs
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31.05.26
|Ausblick: Credo Technology Group verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
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17.05.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Credo Technology Group zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
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14.04.26
|Credo Technology-Aktie im Rausch: Zweistelliges Plus nach Übernahme-Hammer (finanzen.at)
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01.03.26
|Ausblick: Credo Technology Group mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
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15.02.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Credo Technology Group verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)