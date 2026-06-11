CROCS Aktie
WKN DE: A0HM52 / ISIN: US2270461096
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11.06.2026 23:25:00
Is Crocs Stock a Buy After a Recent Analyst Upgrade?
One of the quieter stock winners this year has been Crocs (NASDAQ: CROX), the maker of clog shoes. The footwear stock is up nearly 50% on the year and recently received an analyst upgrade from Baird.Baird analyst Jonathan Komp took his rating of Crocs from "neutral" to "outperform," while raising his price target from $115 to $150. Komp noted that he has more confidence that the Crocs brand is starting to recover in North America, and that its HeyDude brand is making progress.The analyst believes that the actions the company took to clean up Croc inventory and cut promotions last year, along with product innovation, are starting to result in improved sales. Meanwhile, he thinks that HeyDude is finally starting to get past the inventory issues that have plagued the brand. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu CROCS Inc.
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29.04.26
|Ausblick: CROCS zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
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15.04.26
|Erste Schätzungen: CROCS legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
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11.02.26
|Ausblick: CROCS legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
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28.01.26
|Erste Schätzungen: CROCS stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)