Is CrowdStrike Stock Going to $324? 1 Wall Street Analyst Thinks So.

This year has been filled with ups and downs for cybersecurity company CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) and its shareholders.From Jan. 1 through July 18, CrowdStrike stock gained 34% -- absolutely trouncing the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite. Just a few weeks prior, it had climbed to a fresh all-time high of $398.33 per share.But on July 19, everything changed. A bug found in one of CrowdStrike 's software updates caused widespread outages across its platform. As a result, 8.5 million systems running on CrowdStrike 's cybersecurity protocols were impacted, and the stock started cratering in spectacular fashion.