Eli Lilly Aktie
WKN: 858560 / ISIN: US5324571083
|
16.12.2025 17:30:00
Is Eli Lilly a Buy Before 2026?
Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) recently announced stellar results from a phase 3 clinical trial, Triumph-4, which evaluated efficacy and safety for the two highest doses of its next-generation anti-obesity candidate, retatrutide.The trial showed that a 12 mg weekly injection of retatrutide (the highest evaluated dose) delivered an average of 28.7% reduction in body weight over 68 weeks, along with a decrease in pain from knee arthritis.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
