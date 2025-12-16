Eli Lilly Aktie

16.12.2025 17:30:00

Is Eli Lilly a Buy Before 2026?

Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) recently announced stellar results from a phase 3 clinical trial, Triumph-4, which evaluated efficacy and safety for the two highest doses of its next-generation anti-obesity candidate, retatrutide.The trial showed that a 12 mg weekly injection of retatrutide (the highest evaluated dose) delivered an average of 28.7% reduction in body weight over 68 weeks, along with a decrease in pain from knee arthritis.
