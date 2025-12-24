Alphabe a Aktie
ISIN: ARDEUT116159
Is It Too Late to Buy Alphabet Stock in 2026? The Answer May Surprise You.
A surprise candidate has come from behind and turned into the top-performing "Magnificent Seven" stock of 2025. The company's name is Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL). Owner of Google and various other technology platforms, Alphabet's stock was a laggard versus the likes of Microsoft earlier this year, but has come roaring back to produce a total return of 57% so far in 2025.The stock once again has one of the largest market caps in the world, and now trades at a much higher price-to-earnings ratio (P/E). Does that mean it is too late to buy Alphabet stock for your portfolio? The answer may surprise you.First, we need to take a look at Alphabet's position within the artificial intelligence (AI) space. Current earnings for the business may be derived from Google Search, but future revenue will come from its Gemini AI model being deployed across its namesake app, Google Search, YouTube, and Google Cloud (among other Alphabet products).Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
