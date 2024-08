Based on its dominance in multiple industry verticals, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) might be in a league of its own. Thanks to unbelievable growth and a share price that has skyrocketed 9,280% in the past 20 years, this giant tech enterprise currently carries a market cap of $1.75 trillion. That's higher than the gross domestic product (GDP) of all but 11 countries.Many investors probably wonder if adequate returns are still in the cards going forward. Is it too late to buy Amazon stock?Since Amazon raked in a whopping $604 billion in net sales in the past 12 months, you might question how much more growth this business can achieve as we look to the future. After all, it becomes more and more difficult to increase revenue on an already massive sales base.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool