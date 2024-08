Is It Too Late to Buy Novo Nordisk Stock After Its 57% Surge?

One of the biggest narratives in the pharmaceutical space right now is that of weight-loss treatments.Glucagon-like peptide 1 (GLP-1) agonists such as Ozempic and Wegovy are making significant headway among diabetes and obesity care patients. Both turned out to be blockbuster drugs, and are made by Danish pharmaceutical powerhouse Novo Nordisk (NYSE: NVO).Investors have cheered Novo as the company continues dominating the fast-growing GLP-1 market. But with shares of Novo Nordisk surging 57% over the last 12 months, you may be wondering if the train has left the station.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool