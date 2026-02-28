Lucid Aktie
WKN DE: A3CVXG / ISIN: US5494981039
|
28.02.2026 08:05:00
Is Lucid Group Stock Going to $0?
Shares of Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) are trading at a touch below $10. That's an interesting level because the stock underwent a 1-for-10 reverse split in late August 2025. If that reverse split hadn't been implemented, Lucid would be a penny stock right now. Investors looking at this electric vehicle start-up should probably tread with caution.Lucid Group's share price has declined roughly 50% since the reverse stock split. To be fair, it isn't uncommon for stocks to fall following a reverse stock split. However, that's still a material decline in roughly six months. Wall Street is clearly very concerned about the company's long-term prospects.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
