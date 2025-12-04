Lucid Aktie

Lucid für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3CVXG / ISIN: US5494981039

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
04.12.2025 09:05:00

Is Lucid Motors a Millionaire-Maker?

Lucid Motors (NASDAQ: LCID) is attempting to use the emergence of a new technology to gain entry into the highly competitive automotive sector. That's a tall order, given that the industry is dominated by a relatively small number of large companies. Notably, most of them are also leaning into the new technology that Lucid is focused on. Here's what you need to know before you buy Lucid in the hopes of it being a millionaire-maker stock.The auto industry is largely built around internal combustion engines (ICE). A massive infrastructure exists to support ICE vehicles, from the auto manufacturer to the gas station where customers purchase fuel. However, Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) upended the story when it introduced all-electric vehicles (EVs).Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Lucidmehr Nachrichten