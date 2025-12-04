Lucid Aktie
WKN DE: A3CVXG / ISIN: US5494981039
|
04.12.2025 09:05:00
Is Lucid Motors a Millionaire-Maker?
Lucid Motors (NASDAQ: LCID) is attempting to use the emergence of a new technology to gain entry into the highly competitive automotive sector. That's a tall order, given that the industry is dominated by a relatively small number of large companies. Notably, most of them are also leaning into the new technology that Lucid is focused on. Here's what you need to know before you buy Lucid in the hopes of it being a millionaire-maker stock.The auto industry is largely built around internal combustion engines (ICE). A massive infrastructure exists to support ICE vehicles, from the auto manufacturer to the gas station where customers purchase fuel. However, Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) upended the story when it introduced all-electric vehicles (EVs).Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Lucidmehr Nachrichten
|
27.09.25
|Luxury EV maker Lucid bets on Uber as cash crunch looms (Financial Times)
|
29.08.25
|Schwache Performance in New York: NASDAQ 100 notiert zum Handelsende im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
29.08.25
|Schwacher Handel in New York: So bewegt sich der NASDAQ 100 am Nachmittag (finanzen.at)
|
29.08.25
|Schwacher Handel in New York: NASDAQ 100 sackt am Freitagmittag ab (finanzen.at)
|
28.08.25
|Optimismus in New York: NASDAQ 100 im Aufwind (finanzen.at)
|
27.08.25
|Gewinne in New York: NASDAQ 100 im Aufwind (finanzen.at)
|
26.08.25
|Optimismus in New York: NASDAQ 100 am Nachmittag freundlich (finanzen.at)
|
26.08.25
|Gute Stimmung in New York: NASDAQ 100 zum Handelsstart mit Zuschlägen (finanzen.at)