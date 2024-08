Is Lyft Going to $13? 1 Wall Street Analyst Firm Thinks So.

After years of underperformance, Lyft (NASDAQ: LYFT) stock may finally be ready for a comeback.The No. 2 ride-sharing company in the U.S. just posted its first-ever generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) profit as a detente with rival Uber has benefited both companies. Lyft has improved its service and tapped into new revenue streams like advertising.Billionaire hedge fund managers seem to be taking notice. Two prominent ones -- David Tepper and Ken Griffin -- bought the stock in the second quarter, and now one Wall Street analyst firm is noting Lyft's improvement as well.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool