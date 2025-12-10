Navitas Semiconductor Corporation Registered Shs Aktie
WKN DE: A3C5RC / ISIN: US63942X1063
|
11.12.2025 00:07:00
Is Navitas Semiconductor Stock Going to $0?
Silicon has been the industry standard among microchips since the late 1950s. Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ: NVTS) is trying to disrupt the status quo. The company is developing advanced semiconductors using gallium nitride (GaN) for low and medium-voltage applications, and silicon carbide (SiC) for high-voltage uses.The goal is to achieve an efficiency upgrade, with more advanced materials and technology-enabling semiconductors that are more powerful while consuming less energy.But Navitas Semiconductor is struggling from a business standpoint. Its revenue has declined since mid-2024, and its cash losses are almost as significant as its top line. Is Navitas Semiconductor a stock headed for $0? Or is there more here?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Going Public Media AG Nach Kapitalherabsetzungmehr Nachrichten
|
10.12.25
|UK says Aukus pact must now focus on delivery after US review (Financial Times)
|
05.12.25
|Cantor has cut its Strategy price target by 60%, but wants you to know everything is going to be OK (Financial Times)
|
27.11.25
|EQS-News: GoingPublic Media AG: Neunmonatszahlen 2025 (EQS Group)
|
04.11.25
|Is the US consumer going soft? (Financial Times)
|
04.11.25
|Is the US consumer going soft? (Financial Times)
|
27.10.25
|EQS-News: GoingPublic Media AG: Halbjahreszahlen 2025 (EQS Group)
|
01.10.25