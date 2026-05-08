Quantum Aktie
WKN: 924829 / ISIN: US7479062041
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08.05.2026 15:15:00
Is Quantum Computing a Buy Right Now?
It's been a bumpy start to 2026 for the buzzworthy tech company, Quantum Computing (NASDAQ: QUBT). Shares of the photonics and quantum optics enterprise were up more than 20% year to date in January but are now trading down nearly 8%. On Monday, May 11, Quantum will announce its first-quarter 2026 results. This has investors wondering where the stock will go next and whether to buy in. Quantum Computing recently launched NeuraWave, which is a photonics-based reservoir computing platform. NeuraWave is supposed to deliver ultra-low latency and low power consumption for edge AI workloads with potential applications across several industries. Quantum is taking orders for the platform, which is commercially promising and a massive milestone for the business. While revenue isn't substantial yet, it is growing and expected to show a jump in the May earnings report. Quantum Computing, as a company and as a concept, is still quite early on. There's a lot of optimism and excitement surrounding the industry. Still, it's competing against well-established giants such as Nvidia, which has a stronghold on the AI infrastructure market. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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