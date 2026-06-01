Rigetti Computing Aktie
WKN DE: A3DE3J / ISIN: US76655K1034
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01.06.2026 13:34:00
Is Rigetti Computing Stock Going to $50?
The stock market is on a tear. Driven by renewed enthusiasm for artificial intelligence (AI), the S&P 500 index is up 6.3% over the last month, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite is up a whopping 9.4%. The run, along with a major announcement from the U.S. Commerce Department, has kicked off a rally in quantum computing stocks. As investors look for the "next AI," they're snapping up shares of companies like IonQ, D-Wave, and, of course, Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ: RGTI). With the recent launch of its most powerful quantum system to date, many investors believe that Rigetti is one of the most promising quantum pure-plays around. But what about the stock? After jumping more than 50% in a month, is it still a buy? Could shares of Rigetti reach $50? Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Rigetti Computing Inc Registered Shs
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10.05.26
|Ausblick: Rigetti Computing verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
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05.03.26
|Ausblick: Rigetti Computing vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)