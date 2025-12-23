International Aktie
Is SCHF the Right International ETF for a Diversified Portfolio?
It may be an understatement to say international stocks are experiencing an epic renaissance in 2025. With time running out on the year, it's clear the MSCI EAFE Index will beat the S&P 500 for just the second time since 2019 and will do so by a wide margin.That spells relief for investors who had embraced international equities in the name of diversification, only to be left disappointed as domestic growth stocks thoroughly outpaced foreign equities. The script has flipped, and with the diversification case intact, it could be a good time to examine exchange-traded funds (ETFs) such as the Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEMKT: SCHF).When it comes to diversification, this ETF delivers. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
