Silicon Motion Technology Corporation Aktie
WKN: A0ETU4 / ISIN: US82706C1080
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15.05.2026 10:45:00
Is Silicon Motion Technology the Next Sandisk?
Memory stocks have boomed during the past year as more investors recognize the connection between AI chips and memory chips. No stock seems to be as hot as Sandisk (NASDAQ: SNDK), which is up by more than 3,000% during that time. It's also up by almost 500% year to date, so it's natural that some investors are looking for a smaller version of the company.Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ: SIMO) may be the answer. It's a fellow beneficiary of the memory solutions boom, and with a market cap of less than $10 billion, it still remains relatively unknown.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (spons. ADRs)
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27.04.26
|Ausblick: Silicon Motion Technology mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
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13.04.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Silicon Motion Technology präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
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02.02.26
|Ausblick: Silicon Motion Technology stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
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19.01.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Silicon Motion Technology veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)